Miss. Mississippi Crowned Miss. USA

November 10, 2020

Mississippi...is now miss usa... asya branch, of booneville, now miss usa... asya branch, of booneville, was crowned the winner last night, at the event in graceland in memphis... in june 2018, after being crowned miss tupelo, branch won miss mississippi..

She became the first african american woman to win the title... the ole miss graduate, now holds two historic titles -- as she became the first mississippian to have the miss usa title... after winning the title, branch will move to new york, where she will represent various charities, and then compete in the miss universe pageant..

And rounding up the top five were miss alabama, indiana, oklahoma, and idaho as runner up...




