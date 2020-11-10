Princess Diana thought she was being followed, according to her biographer

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell and Andrew Morton, who wrote her biography, tell of how the late royal thought she was being tracked by secret services after her separation from Prince Charles.

Morton told ITV of how he was burgled on a number of occasions, which added to concern.

Burrell said they would take up floorboards to check for devices.

But he said she was concerned, not paranoid.