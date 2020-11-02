|
|
|
Top 10 Games Wed Like to See on Mobile
Top 10 Games Wed Like to See on Mobile
Phones have gotten so powerful that it's not a stretch to see some of our favorite home console games ported to mobile!
For this list, we’ll be looking at games that we can’t get enough of, want to play on the go, or will work great with touch-screen controls.
Phones have gotten so powerful that it's not a stretch to see some of our favorite home console games ported to mobile!
For this list, we'll be looking at games that we can't get enough of, want to play on the go, or will work great with touch-screen controls.
Our countdown includes “Overwatch” (2016), “Rocket League” (2015), “Sonic Mania” (2017), “Shovel Knight” (2014), “No Man’s Sky” (2016) and more!
|
|
|
At its five-year anniversary gala graced by celebrities, esports stars and orchestras, Tencent’s...
TechCrunch - Published
|
|
|
|
|