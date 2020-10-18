Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trade talks: UK and EU officials resume critical negotiations

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Trade talks: UK and EU officials resume critical negotiations
Some analysts believe a US trade deal has been overhyped by the UK.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU presses ahead with plan to levy retaliatory tariffs on around $4 billion worth of US goods [Video]

EU presses ahead with plan to levy retaliatory tariffs on around $4 billion worth of US goods

It came after the US slapped tariffs on EU goods worth $7.5 billion (€6.3 billion).View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:42Published
Michel Barnier departs Brexit talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier departs Brexit talks in London

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has departed trade talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

Amazon: EU charges tech giant with breaking competition rules

 The EU says the platform is using data on its third-party sellers to gain an unfair advantage.
BBC News

Amazon accused of EU antitrust violation over Marketplace data

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The EU is accusing Amazon of misusing the data it collects from third-party sellers on its platform, European..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU [Video]

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published