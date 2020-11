Pops and Flops: Beyond Meat, Boeing, and Ford Stock Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 06:42s - Published 4 minutes ago Pops and Flops: Beyond Meat, Boeing, and Ford Stock Beyond Meat shares are flopping after a weaker than expected Q3. Boeing shares are popping on news that the Max 737 jet could be back in the skies after two years of being grounded as early as next week, and Ford stock is also popping on news that the company will open a plant in Missouri that will produce its EVs. 0

