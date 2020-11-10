Pfizer Vaccine

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

Pfizer says a vaccine is near, but will the public take it?

As covid cases surge across the area, there appears to be an end in sight, after pfizer says the first round of its late stage trials could be up to 90 percent effective.

But there is still a lot we don't know, like when will it be accessible to the public?

What are the potential side effects?

And will people be willing to get the vaccine?

News 12's brian armstrong spoke with people in the community to find out if they're ready to sign up for the vaccine.

I think its safe and if you have something like the covid 19, i think you got nothing to lose by doing that.

Wayne oliver is a nurse in a covid unit and he says he is ready to get the vaccine the moment it becomes available.

I see it every day.

So i think it's actually a good thing and progress.

He says he would get it not only for himself but would advise other people to do the same.

I would recommend they get it it's just like the flu vaccine any virus that we canstop would be great.

Other people like bill toop say they would get the vaccine because get it is better then contracting the virus.

Given the alternative of some pretty involve suffering and uncomfortable symptoms again i don't think you have anything to lose by at least trying.

Amy robinson is a mother and she says her family will be getting one because of all the safety testing that will be complete.

I'm definitely relying on the fda and other organizations to vet them properly but but when it's widely available will be getting vaccinated.

Others such as sarah barys aren't completely sure.

She thinks with the vaccine might still be in the testing phase even when it's available to the public.

Not at this time because i'm not at high risk.

I am over 65 but i feel like some people are going to be guinea pigs with this and i'm just not ready to be a guinea pig.

Brian armstrong news 12