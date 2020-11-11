Creepy YouTube Search Points To Man Murdering, Dismembering Roomate

Parts of 26-year-old Brandy Odom's dismembered body were found in a Brooklyn park over two years ago.

Now, Newser reports prosecutors now have a theory in the notorious and grisly unsolved murder.

Last week, Odom's roommates—Cory Martin, 33, and Adelle Anderson, 32—were charged with federal wire fraud and identity theft crime.

What's more, prosecutors say text messages and YouTube searches have led them to believe Martin killed Odom.

They say further charges may come.