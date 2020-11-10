Take This Job: Top Defense Intel Official Departs Amid Trump's Pentagon Purge

As lame duck President Donald Trump purges his administration, the Pentagon's top intelligence official has resigned in protest.

According to Business Insider, Joseph Kernan, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, walked off the job on Tuesday.

The Pentagon says Kernan's departure had been planned for months, but it notably comes the same day two other Department of Defense officials resigned.