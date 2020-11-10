Take This Job: Top Defense Intel Official Departs Amid Trump's Pentagon Purge

As lame duck President Donald Trump purges his administration, the Pentagon's top intelligence official has resigned in protest.

According to Business Insider, Joseph Kernan, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, walked off the job on Tuesday.

The Pentagon says Kernan's departure had been planned for months, but it notably comes the same day two other Department of Defense officials resigned.

Kernan's announcement came one day after Trump fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper by tweet, saying Esper had been 'terminated.'

It also comes amid the resignation of the chief of staff to the Secretary of Defense Jen Stewart and acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson.

Writing in a statement that 'it appears that chaos has now reached the Pentagon,' Rep.

Adam Schiff (D-CA) was just one of many lawmakers sounding the alarm.