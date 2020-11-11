Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Delhi's Karol Bagh Market crowded ahead of Diwali

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Watch: Delhi's Karol Bagh Market crowded ahead of Diwali

Watch: Delhi's Karol Bagh Market crowded ahead of Diwali

People thronged market places in the national capital amid festive season.

Huge crowd was seen at Karol Bagh Market on November 10.

Social distancing norms were flouted as people came out for Diwali shopping.

Delhi recorded 7,830 new COVID-19 cases on November 10, taking the total number of cases to 4,51,382.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Delhi situation ‘unprecedented’, new cases could hit 500/million: Niti Aayog

 An "unprecedented situation" has emerged in Delhi, which could worsen in coming weeks with Covid-19 cases rising to 500 cases per million population from around..
IndiaTimes

Doctors and para-medical staff to visit Delhi's pvt hospitals to make up for manpower shortage

 Doctors and para-medical staff from Central paramilitary forces started arriving in the national Capital on Monday to make up for manpower shortage being faced..
IndiaTimes
Delhi govt launches 2nd phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign [Video]

Delhi govt launches 2nd phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

Second phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign kicked off on November 16 in Delhi. The drive is aimed to combat pollution in national capital. "We successfully asked people to switch off cars at red lights. 15 days of Ist phase have gone well. Now we're launching IInd phase," said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai was also present at the launch.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published
Will fresh lockdown be imposed in Delhi?: Watch Satyendar Jain’s response [Video]

Will fresh lockdown be imposed in Delhi?: Watch Satyendar Jain’s response

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital. ‘There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial,’ Jain said. The Delhi health minister added that the reason why Covid hospitals have the least positivity is because adequate protection is taken. Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday. On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired a top level meeting, attended by the Delhi Chief Minister, to discuss the Covid situation in the capital. A slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, doubling the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the national capital had been made following the meeting. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:08Published

Diwali Diwali Indian festival of lights

Pollution levels in Delhi higher this Diwali as compared to 2019: CPCB

 The CPCB said Pitampura recorded an increase in PM (particulate matter) and SO2 indicating the impact of firecracker bursting on Diwali.
DNA
Watch: Thick layer of toxic foam covers surface of Yamuna river in Delhi [Video]

Watch: Thick layer of toxic foam covers surface of Yamuna river in Delhi

A thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the surface of river Yamuna in the national capital. The foam is formed due to the high phosphate content of the water resulting from the excessive release of pollutants in the water body. Dumping of waste also contributes to the forming of toxic foam in the river. The toxic foam poses a health hazard for people living in nearby areas. Meanwhile, the air pollution in the National Capital Region has reduced after rainfall on Sunday evening. The air quality was in the poor category on Monday morning. This comes after air quality on the day after Diwali was the poorest since 2016. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:46Published

Delhi sets off self-destruct bomb, worst Diwali in 4 years

 The firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR went up in smoke on Saturday with people flouting it with impunity. While the sound of crackers could be heard during the day,..
IndiaTimes

Modi hints at bold Pangong action that got India the edge

 In an acknowledgement of Indian troops claiming the heights on the south bank of Pangong lake in late August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated the action..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

206 fire calls received in Delhi on Diwali [Video]

206 fire calls received in Delhi on Diwali

A day after Diwali celebration, Director of Delhi fire services, Atul Garg on November 15 informed that this year the number of calls was less as compared to the last year, 206 fire calls were received..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Delhi's air quality takes a hit post Diwali, dips further into ‘severe’ zone [Video]

Delhi's air quality takes a hit post Diwali, dips further into ‘severe’ zone

Delhi woke up to dense smog after Diwali celebrations. Air quality index was in 'severe' at several places on Sunday morning. AQI stood at 461 in areas around ITO, as per Delhi Pollution Control..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:19Published
NDMC conducts water sprinkling post Diwali celebrations in Sadar Bazaar [Video]

NDMC conducts water sprinkling post Diwali celebrations in Sadar Bazaar

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) conducted water sprinkling in Sadar Bazaar area as a measure against air pollution. The drill was conducted post Diwali celebrations. "It is the responsibility..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published