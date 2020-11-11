Watch: Delhi's Karol Bagh Market crowded ahead of Diwali

Second phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign kicked off on November 16 in Delhi. The drive is aimed to combat pollution in national capital. "We successfully asked people to switch off cars at red lights. 15 days of Ist phase have gone well. Now we're launching IInd phase," said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai was also present at the launch.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital. ‘There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial,’ Jain said. The Delhi health minister added that the reason why Covid hospitals have the least positivity is because adequate protection is taken. Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday. On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired a top level meeting, attended by the Delhi Chief Minister, to discuss the Covid situation in the capital. A slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, doubling the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the national capital had been made following the meeting. Watch the full video for all the details.
A thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the surface of river Yamuna in the national capital. The foam is formed due to the high phosphate content of the water resulting from the excessive release of pollutants in the water body. Dumping of waste also contributes to the forming of toxic foam in the river. The toxic foam poses a health hazard for people living in nearby areas. Meanwhile, the air pollution in the National Capital Region has reduced after rainfall on Sunday evening. The air quality was in the poor category on Monday morning. This comes after air quality on the day after Diwali was the poorest since 2016. Watch the full video for all the details.
A day after Diwali celebration, Director of Delhi fire services, Atul Garg on November 15 informed that this year the number of calls was less as compared to the last year, 206 fire calls were received..
North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) conducted water sprinkling in Sadar Bazaar area as a measure against air pollution. The drill was conducted post Diwali celebrations. "It is the responsibility..