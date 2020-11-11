Watch: Delhi's Karol Bagh Market crowded ahead of Diwali

Will fresh lockdown be imposed in Delhi?: Watch Satyendar Jain’s response



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital. ‘There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial,’ Jain said. The Delhi health minister added that the reason why Covid hospitals have the least positivity is because adequate protection is taken. Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday. On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired a top level meeting, attended by the Delhi Chief Minister, to discuss the Covid situation in the capital. A slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, doubling the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the national capital had been made following the meeting. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08 Published on November 16, 0453