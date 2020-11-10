Global  
 

Joe Biden Wants Stimulus Checks Sent Out Immediately

Joe Biden said Tuesday that people are in need of federal coronavirus relief "right now." "Small businesses, people who are about to be evicted from their homes because they can't pay their mortgage, unemployment insurance..." Biden Democrats and Republicans are still far apart on a stimulus package, says Business Insider.

It's unclear whether they would bridge those divisions by next month.

Next month is when they must act to avert a government shutdown.


