'A frightening reality': Oregon prepares for limited hospital bed availability

Brown warned that it is up to the community to do their part in slowing the spread because hospitals could be put in a dangerous bind this winter.

In a press conference today, governor kate brown joined hospital leaders across oregon to make an urgent plea about what could happen if hospital beds reach capacity... something that could soon become a reality.

With covid-19, the flu and the countless other reasons why people need immediate care & hospitals across oregon are feeling the pressure and preparing for any possible surges in cases.

One hospital leader said that they received about 100 calls an hour into their covid-19 hotline today.

Others say plans include balancing patients between facilities.

Or the possibility of having to even reduce elective surgeries or shut them down all together, if numbers get any higher.

As brown puts it, yes, there are plans in place to*share beds and ventilators if needed --but that should only be a last resort.

"we cannot and should not be relying on the fact that our hospital systems can withstand a surge but instead we should be working together to ensure they don't have to."

Across oregon, there*285 people who are in the hospital with covid-19.

Right now, 146 i-c-u beds and 701 non i-c- u beds are available may be another story.

So she says that doing your part will directly impact frontline workers.

And governor brown highlighted her three w today: wear your face covering.

Watch your physical distance.

Wash your hands.

And she added a fourth-don go to work if you feel sick.

