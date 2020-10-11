11pm Mitch McConnel coverage 11.10.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

U.s. senator mitch mcconnell, has been re-elected to serve as the senate republican leader for the 117th congress.

Mcconnell has served as the republican leader since the 110th congress in 2007.

He is the longest- serving senate republican leader in history and is only the second kentuckian to ever serve as majority leader in the u.s. senate.

"our leadership elections our leadership team for the next two years and we're ready to get going even though there's some suspense about wether we'l be majority or not, which will be answered in georgia on january 5."

The two georgia runoff elections in january will determine whether republicans or democrats control the senate majority next year.

Meanwhile... senator chuck schumer was also re-elcted as the democrat party leader.

The bye week is behind them