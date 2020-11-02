Trees battle against strong winds as Typhoon Vamco encroaches on the Philippines
Evacuation orders issued as Typhoon Vamco approaches the PhilippinesEvacuation orders have been issued on the Philippines' east coast as Typhoon Vamco approaches the archipelago.
Super Typhoon Rolly Sends Debris Flying Inside Mall in Albay PhilippinesThese guys rushed to take shelter inside a mall in Albay in the Philippines when the super Typhoon Rolly struck the land. They were huddled inside one of the inner rooms when they witnessed debris..
Super Typhoon Goni Wreaks Havoc in the PhilippinesSuper typhoon Goni caused heavy rainfall, gale, and flooding in the Philippines. The streets overflowed with muddy water while it continued to pour. Strong winds caused damage to property and..