You can now rent out an entire AMC theater

Renting out an entire movie theater is now possible with AMC.

For just $99 you can get 20 people into a private showing of your choice.

For just 99 dollars you can get 20 people into a private showing of your choice. But for new movies the starting price jumps to 149 dollars. Customers can book private showings on AMC's website or its mobile app.




