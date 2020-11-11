This Day in History: World War I Ends

November 11, 1918.

Germany signed the armistice agreement with the Allies that would end the most devastating war to date.

World War I was fought at the human cost of more than nine million soldiers.

21 million soldiers were wounded.

More than five million civilians were killed or died from starvation, exposure or disease.

The combined financial costs of the "war to end all wars" totaled more than $300 billion.

Sparked by the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in June 1914, the war led to the destruction of four European empires.

The punitive Treaty of Versailles led to runaway inflation and mass resentment in Germany, sowing the seeds of World War II