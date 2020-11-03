The 10 PS4 Games You Can't Play On PS5 (For Now)
For months, Sony was saying how most PS4 games will be compatible with PS5.
However, the big question was “Which games won’t make it?” Well, that answer has finally been given, and these are the games that won’t be found on PS5.
Our list includes Hitman Go: Definitive Edition, Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma Volume One, Joe’s Diner, Shadwen and more!