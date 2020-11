Word of a successful coronavirus vaccine was welcome news for a 12-year-old Ohio boy who is volunteering as a test subject for a COVID-19 vaccine.



Related videos from verified sources Prof Van-Tam encourages mother to 'be ready' for Covid-19 vaccine



Englandโ€™s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said he hadencouraged his 78-year-old mother to be ready to take a coronavirus vaccine assoon as possible. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 5 hours ago Biden praises Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' while urging caution



President-elect Joe Biden, who on Monday unveiled the members of his coronavirus task force, praised news from Pfizer that a COVID vaccine it has been developing has proven to be 90 percent effective.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago Florida woman urges everyone to take precautions after she gave her 99-year-old mother COVID-19



"I hate to say this, but you could kill them. I was witness to that. I could have. My mom is a miracle of miracles. She's a statistic anomaly. She shouldn't have made it and she did." Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:35 Published 1 week ago