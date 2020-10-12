PM Modi thanks nation for enthusiastically participating in festival of democracy

Celebrations at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital is underway following the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar elections 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at BJP headquarters to take part in the event.

PM Modi showed victory sign and waved at the BJP workers who have gathered at party headquarters to take part in the celebrations.

Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "I want to thank the people of the country, not because they made BJP win the polls across the states, but also because all of us enthusiastically participated in the festival of democracy." "These days, we get headlines such as 'Rise in polling numbers of women' and 'Rise in number of votes given' is a massive change from our past.

No re-polling and peaceful conduct of voting were the distinctive features of Bihar elections.

Earlier, there used to be news of booth capturing etc.," PM added.