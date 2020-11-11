Veterans Day Program: Lexington/Mayor Linda Gorton

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

The coronavirus.

Today is veterans day.

This year--lexington's annual ceremony was held virtually.

Congressman andy barr and mayor linda gorton, expressed their gratitude for all service members, for their sacrifice, service and dedication to the united states.

Mayor linda gorton: "as veterans you have had considerable training and leadership we need the leadership skills you developed in the military now more than ever as our city and our nation struggle with this dangerous pandemic.

The pandemic limits our ability to do many of the things we would like to do to show our appreciation for your service, but i can offer a heartfelt thank you from our community and from me.

Thank you!

I appreciate you."

Be sure to join us on abc 36 news this evening for more from this viual event and other veterans day coverage across the bluegrass.

