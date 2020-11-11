Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Veterans Day Program: Lexington/Mayor Linda Gorton

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Veterans Day Program: Lexington/Mayor Linda Gorton
11112020_12 pm

The coronavirus.

Today is veterans day.

This year--lexington's annual ceremony was held virtually.

Congressman andy barr and mayor linda gorton, expressed their gratitude for all service members, for their sacrifice, service and dedication to the united states.

Mayor linda gorton: "as veterans you have had considerable training and leadership we need the leadership skills you developed in the military now more than ever as our city and our nation struggle with this dangerous pandemic.

The pandemic limits our ability to do many of the things we would like to do to show our appreciation for your service, but i can offer a heartfelt thank you from our community and from me.

Thank you!

I appreciate you."

Be sure to join us on abc 36 news this evening for more from this viual event and other veterans day coverage across the bluegrass.

Ots image:right free entry to




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Refuses To Concede Election, Attends Veterans Day Event [Video]

President Trump Refuses To Concede Election, Attends Veterans Day Event

President Donald Trump attended his first official event Wednesday since Joe Biden was projected the winner of the 2020 presidential election. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published
Program helps put veterans on path to healing [Video]

Program helps put veterans on path to healing

A Navy veteran who was suffering from depression found the strength to turn her life around with the help of Home Base.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:33Published
South Boston Hosts 'Heroes In Our Neighborhood' Veterans Day Event [Video]

South Boston Hosts 'Heroes In Our Neighborhood' Veterans Day Event

WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:01Published