US Stocks Continue To Post-Election Rise Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published 11 minutes ago US Stocks Continue To Post-Election Rise On Wednesday, US stocks continued their post-election rally. Pfizer's news of a COVID-19 vaccine led to a surge in the reopening trade. The trade benefited cyclical stocks at the expense of growth stocks. Business Insider reports that daily cases continue to surge to record highs as hospitalizations and deaths also tick higher. 0

