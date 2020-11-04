Best Buy Has Revealed Some Of It's Black Friday Deals

Global  
 

November 27th is Black Friday.

Business Insider reports that Best Buy is one of the major retailers to keep an eye on for deals.

Year after year, Best Buy provides sales on TVs, speakers, headphones, laptops, gaming gear, and more.

Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 sale features a Black Friday price guarantee.

The guarantee helps My Best Buy members save all season long.

Investors are hoping a robust Black Friday will save an otherwise dismal year for retailers.


