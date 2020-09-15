Hurricane shelters open in Pinellas County

Pinellas County prepares for Tropical Storm EtaPinellas County leaders doing last minute preps for Tropical Storm Eta.
Pinellas County to install new wrong-way driver detection along key exit rampsPinellas County is set to install new wrong-way driver detection technology along several key exit ramps along I-275, I-175 and I-375. Story: https://wfts.tv/38y3Uen
CareerSource Pinellas launches new jobs program to get people trained, employed | The Rebound Tampa BayDespite millions of jobs lost, career experts in Pinellas County tell ABC Action News, demand is growing to find reliable workers.
Pinellas County begins moving power lines underground on Gulf Blvd.Tropical depression Eta may not cause major problems in Tampa Bay, but it’s a good reminder that we’re still in the midst of hurricane season.
Treasure Island beginning to see early signs of Tropical Storm EtaReporter Sarah Hollenbeck is in Treasure Island where they are beginning to see some of the early signs of Tropical Storm Eta.
Students at Manatee County middle school help hurricane victims in PensacolaFighting for the "last piece of paradise" in Pinellas County
Coast Transit Authority offering transportation to EMA sheltersHarrison County Coast Transit Authority is changing their route for Hurricane Sally.