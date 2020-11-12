125 Live honors veterans with quilts

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

125 Live in Rochester honors veterans with quilts on Veteran's day.

And women./// local organizations are still getting out to show support for our heroes on thius veteran's day.

Rochester nonprofit 125 live recognized veterans today with a warm and cozy gift of special meaning.

The active adult center awarded a few veterans with quilts.

Others collected quilts through a raffle.

This year, for the first time, 125 live honored a veteran who is a part of the fitness center as well as a vet who is active in the community.

They served our country to keep us all free so it's just a little appreication from us to them 125 live also honored veterans