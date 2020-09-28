Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trash Pandas Try To Break World Record

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Trash Pandas Try To Break World Record

Trash Pandas Try To Break World Record

Alexis Scott was at Toyota Field where the Trash Pandas try to break the world record for food donations.

Happening now -- a shot at the record books!

The rocket city trash pandas are trying to break a guinness world record for the largest food drive at a single location.

Waay 31's alexis scott is live at toyota field -- where history could be made in the next few hours!

Hey alexis... right now they're actively counting the amount of donations they're receiving want to beat a world record in 12 hours to have 600,000 pounds of food this is all contactless and you can drive up and some one will take the donations out your car for you if you cannot donate, donate to mama house a big contributors if they don't make the count, it'll go to them




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trash Panda World Record [Video]

Trash Panda World Record

World record attempt

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Speed Enthusiasts Race Trash Cans, Toilets and Wheelchairs in Bid for Guinness World Records [Video]

Speed Enthusiasts Race Trash Cans, Toilets and Wheelchairs in Bid for Guinness World Records

You’ve got to see it, to believe it. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:57Published
Watch These Adrenaline Junkies Attempt Guinness World Records in Wheelchairs, Toilets and Trash Bins [Video]

Watch These Adrenaline Junkies Attempt Guinness World Records in Wheelchairs, Toilets and Trash Bins

You’ve got to see it, to believe it. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:57Published