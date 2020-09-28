Trash Pandas Try To Break World Record

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

Alexis Scott was at Toyota Field where the Trash Pandas try to break the world record for food donations.

Happening now -- a shot at the record books!

The rocket city trash pandas are trying to break a guinness world record for the largest food drive at a single location.

Waay 31's alexis scott is live at toyota field -- where history could be made in the next few hours!

Hey alexis... right now they're actively counting the amount of donations they're receiving want to beat a world record in 12 hours to have 600,000 pounds of food this is all contactless and you can drive up and some one will take the donations out your car for you if you cannot donate, donate to mama house a big contributors if they don't make the count, it'll go to them