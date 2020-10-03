Infectious Disease Experts Warn Against Holiday Travel

The United States has reported more than 100,000 new infections for several days in a row.

Michael Osterholm is an infectious disease expert and member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID task force.

Osterholm told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that he wouldn’t be surprised with more cases soon.

He projected the U.S. surpassing 200,000 new cases a day within the next few weeks.

Pandemic fatigue, coupled with upcoming holiday travel and indoor gatherings, has many nervous.

Infectious disease experts deeply concerned about the spread of the virus in the months ahead.