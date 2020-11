Fauci Warns Of COVID Uptick Related Thanksgiving Travel

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's leading infectious disease expert.

Fauci went on ABC Sunday to talk about the status of the virus.

Fauci said there "certainly is going to be an uptick" in coronavirus cases because of travel from the Thanksgiving holiday.

The TSA reports over 5 million travelers passed through the US airports between Monday to Saturday this past week.