Manoj Jha mocks Nitish Kumar over JD(U)'s performance in Bihar polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on November 12 berated Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar over his party's performance in Bihar assembly elections.

He said, "Public is indeed the master, but see the condition they've placed you in.

You (Nitish Kumar) dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats.

If you analyse mandate, it's decisively against you.

If you still get the post, only god knows how long will this illusion last?" In the recent Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won majority, winning 125 seats in a closely contested election.

CM Nitish's party Janata Dal United secured 43 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party won 74 seats.