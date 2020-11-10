Global  
 

Manoj Jha mocks Nitish Kumar over JD(U)'s performance in Bihar polls

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Manoj Jha mocks Nitish Kumar over JD(U)'s performance in Bihar polls

Manoj Jha mocks Nitish Kumar over JD(U)'s performance in Bihar polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on November 12 berated Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar over his party's performance in Bihar assembly elections.

He said, "Public is indeed the master, but see the condition they've placed you in.

You (Nitish Kumar) dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats.

If you analyse mandate, it's decisively against you.

If you still get the post, only god knows how long will this illusion last?" In the recent Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won majority, winning 125 seats in a closely contested election.

CM Nitish's party Janata Dal United secured 43 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party won 74 seats.


Not under any pressure: EC on RJD's 'tampering' allegations in Bihar vote count [Video]

Not under any pressure: EC on RJD's 'tampering' allegations in Bihar vote count

RJD and Congress delegation went to went to EC office in Patna on Nov 10 to raise the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing counting of votes. RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "There are over dozens of seats where tampering has been done. They are trying to change the people's mandate, even after all such ill-intended attempts we'll form government." Responding to the allegations, Secretary-General of ECI, Umesh Sinha said, "Election Commission has never worked under anybody's pressure. All officials and machinery are working sincerely for declaration of Bihar election results." Earlier, ECI had said that election results will out by late night.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published
Mahagathbandhan is 200% forming govt in Bihar: RJD's Manoj Jha [Video]

Mahagathbandhan is 200% forming govt in Bihar: RJD's Manoj Jha

As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, Mahagathbandhan is leading on 114 seats (RJD 76, Congress 20, Left 18). When asked by reporters in Patna on November 10, if they (Mahagathbandhan) are forming the government in Bihar, national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), professor Manoj Jha said, "Pakka (Sure) 200%." "Numbers are close, margin is low and our strike rate better than others. JD-(U)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are sitting at Chief Minister's residence. I urge these leaders and administration that it is their duty to be impartial. They are delaying handover of certificates and not entertaining our candidates. It is us who will win," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Bihar analysis: How PM Modi's goodwill ensured next tenure of not-so-popular Nitish as state CM

 How did Brand Modi save Nitish Kumar from being expelled from the Chief Minister's office?
DNA

Central welfare schemes, EBC backing for Nitish saw NDA through in tight race

 The utility of direct benefit and bank transfers, lack of a credible alternative despite Tejashwi Yadav’s energetic campaign and promise of jobs and the EBCs..
IndiaTimes

Modi endorses Nitish ‘leadership’, but BJP may seek more berths from JD(U)

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unambiguous support for a fresh term for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may have cleared the way for the latter to start his sixth term,..
IndiaTimes

Tariq Anwar admits Congress' poor performance let down Mahagathbandhan [Video]

Tariq Anwar admits Congress' poor performance let down Mahagathbandhan

Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 12, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Tariq Anwar spoke on Bihar election result in which the party managed to win only 19 seats out of 70 it contested. Anwar said, "Our performance was not as good as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left. They performed way better than us. Had we performed like them, there would have been Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar." "People of Bihar wanted the same and had made up their mind for a change," he added. "We will hold discussions with our top leadership in Bihar, our election candidates and our District Congress Committees, and reach a conclusion. We will then inform the High Command," AICC General Secretary further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

Making Nitish Kumar Bihar CM again is insult of public opinion: Shiv Sena

 Sena said that NDA has achieved victory in Bihar Assembly polls, however, the real winner is Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.
DNA

‘Nitish Kumar should quit NDA; declare Tejashwi as CM’: Digvijaya Singh [Video]

‘Nitish Kumar should quit NDA; declare Tejashwi as CM’: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged Nitish Kumar to quit his alliance with BJP and RSS and announce Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister of Bihar. ‘Nitish ji, Bihar has become small for you. You should join national politics. Do not let the British's policy of ‘divide and rule’ practiced by Sangh destroy socialists like you who believe in the secular ideology. Do consider. This will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan. You are a politician descended from their legacy and now is the time to return to their party. I would like to remind you that the Janata Party was broken on the basis of the Dual Membership of the Sangh. Leave BJP & RSS. Save the country,’ Digvijaya Singh added. This comes a day after NDA under Nitish Kumar emerged as the winner in the Bihar assembly election. Nitish Kumar’s party JDU, however, managed to win only 43 seats while the BJP won 74 seats making it the senior partner in the alliance. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:57Published
‘Opposition should show some grace’: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Bihar verdict [Video]

‘Opposition should show some grace’: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Bihar verdict

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has lashed out at the opposition parties for questioning the outcome of the polls in Bihar. He said the same Electronic Voting Machines were used even in the seats that the opposition won. Prasad also added that the people of Bihar had shown that they have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union Minister said that the verdict shows that the work done by the Centre under Prime Minister Modi and the state under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had been recognized by the people of the state of Bihar. NDA emerged victorious in the Bihar assembly polls with BJP winning 74 and JDU 43 seats. Tejashwi Yadav led RJD was the single largest party in Bihar. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:51Published

‘Women are BJP’s ‘silent voters’: PM Modi thanks people NDA win in Bihar [Video]

‘Women are BJP’s ‘silent voters’: PM Modi thanks people NDA win in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that results of the Bihar assembly polls and bypolls across states have proved that "development" will be the only basis for politics in the 21st century and credited women for powering the BJP's political fortunes as its "silent voters". Addressing BJP workers at a thanksgiving programme here following the electoral victory, PM Modi also attributed the NDA's win in Bihar to its mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas" and also launched a veiled attack on the West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, saying those who cannot challenge the saffron party democratically have resorted to "murdering" its workers to realise their goals. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 11:08Published

Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020 [Video]

Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020

BJP’s performance enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly despite a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP, which had contested 110 seats, won 72 and was leading in another two while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 42 and was ahead in another. The opposition Grand Alliance fell way short of the magic mark. Nonetheless, the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the assembly bagging 75 seats. Here are five takeaways from the Bihar polls 2020 by Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:56Published

NDA wins Bihar, sweeps by-polls; fuel for BJP before key assembly polls in 2021? [Video]

NDA wins Bihar, sweeps by-polls; fuel for BJP before key assembly polls in 2021?

The JDU led NDA has managed to retain control of Bihar with BJP emerging as the larger party in the alliance. While the NDA contested polls under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Nitish..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 42:17Published
Sushil Modi credits all parties in NDA for victory in Bihar polls [Video]

Sushil Modi credits all parties in NDA for victory in Bihar polls

As Nitish Kumar-led NDA won majority in Bihar assembly elections, Sushil Modi thanked people of state for having trust. He credited all parties, JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM for working together. "I thank..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
Bihar Polls Results: Who will be the next chief minister of Bihar?|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls Results: Who will be the next chief minister of Bihar?|Oneindia News

The BJP has made it clear that there is no question of replacing Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister of Bihar, after it has emerged as the big brother in the alliance with the JDU. The BJP won 74 of Bihar's..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published