Europe's resurgent outbreak: Deaths, infections rise on continent
Europe's resurgent outbreak: Deaths, infections rise on continent
Alarming numbers from Europe, as Spain records more than 400 coronavirus-related deaths and the UK's death toll passes 50,000.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal and Hungary on Monday became the latest European countries to...
Portugal and Hungary on Monday became the latest European countries to impose curfews against the...
