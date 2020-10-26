Global  
 

Europe's resurgent outbreak: Deaths, infections rise on continent

Alarming numbers from Europe, as Spain records more than 400 coronavirus-related deaths and the UK's death toll passes 50,000.


Portugal, Hungary hunker down against Europe's virus surge

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal and Hungary on Monday became the latest European countries to...
Europe making progress, locking down in fight against coronavirus

Portugal and Hungary on Monday became the latest European countries to impose curfews against the...
Europe reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge [Video]

Europe reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge

Facing second wave of COVID-19 cases, new curbs come as some European countries see record infections.

Germany battles COVID-19 wave with strict lockdowns [Video]

Germany battles COVID-19 wave with strict lockdowns

Restaurants, bars and other recreational facilities will remain closed until the end of the month.

Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates [Video]

Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates

Meanwhile, hopes of a vaccine are growing in the UK with the British government anticipating a mass roll-out in the first half of next year.

