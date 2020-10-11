U.S. top seller to China during Singles' Day

Alibaba and JD.com said the United States was the top seller of goods to China during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza that generated about $116 billion in merchandise volume for the pair.

Alibaba beats quarterly sales estimates Alibaba Group beat third quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, driven by e-commerce growth after China emerged from coronavirus lockdowns, and said it was assessing the suspension of its affiliate Ant Group's listing. Ciara Lee reports

A look at China’s Singles Day China’s ‘Singles Day’ by e-commerce giant Alibaba has set new sales records year on year. Here's how it's managed to become the biggest online sales event in the world. Rosanna Philpott reports.

Chinese technology giants from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd shed almost $290 billion of market value over two days of frantic selling, as..

$56 bln and counting: Alibaba's Singles' Day China's Alibaba said orders on its e-commerce platforms during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza had exceeded $56 billion by Wednesday morning, as lockdown-weary consumers splashed out on as many as 16 million discounted goods. Francis Maguire reports.

Event started in 1993 by Chinese students to celebrate singlehood is now an annual shopping bonanza.

Debates over anti-competitive practices amongst China’s internet firms resurface every year in the...

China’s e-commerce behemoths Alibaba and JD.com again claimed to have set records during the...