U.S. top seller to China during Singles' Day

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Alibaba and JD.com said the United States was the top seller of goods to China during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza that generated about $116 billion in merchandise volume for the pair.

Bryan Wood reports.


Chinese "Singles' Day" shopping fest rakes in over $100 billion

 Event started in 1993 by Chinese students to celebrate singlehood is now an annual shopping bonanza.
CBS News
$56 bln and counting: Alibaba's Singles' Day [Video]

$56 bln and counting: Alibaba's Singles' Day

China's Alibaba said orders on its e-commerce platforms during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza had exceeded $56 billion by Wednesday morning, as lockdown-weary consumers splashed out on as many as 16 million discounted goods. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

China's Singles Day: 3m people, 4,000 planes and cargo ships

 The world's biggest 24-hour online shopping event requires a monumental effort to deliver all the goods.
BBC News

Alibaba leads chinese internet selloff nearing $290 Billion

 Chinese technology giants from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd shed almost $290 billion of market value over two days of frantic selling, as..
WorldNews
A look at China’s Singles Day [Video]

A look at China’s Singles Day

China’s ‘Singles Day’ by e-commerce giant Alibaba has set new sales records year on year. Here's how it's managed to become the biggest online sales event in the world. Rosanna Philpott reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:22Published
Alibaba beats quarterly sales estimates [Video]

Alibaba beats quarterly sales estimates

Alibaba Group beat third quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, driven by e-commerce growth after China emerged from coronavirus lockdowns, and said it was assessing the suspension of its affiliate Ant Group's listing. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

China to ship 3 billion parcels during post-COVID Singles’ Day

China’s e-commerce behemoths Alibaba and JD.com again claimed to have set records during the...
TechCrunch - Published

China proposes antitrust law ahead of Singles’ Day shopping spree

Debates over anti-competitive practices amongst China’s internet firms resurface every year in the...
TechCrunch - Published

Single minded: All set in China for world's biggest shopping frenzy

Single minded: All set in China for world's biggest shopping frenzy Beijing (AFP) Nov 10, 2020 The world's largest online shopping bonanza began in China Wednesday...
Energy Daily - Published


World's biggest shopping spree launched in China [Video]

World's biggest shopping spree launched in China

Analysts say the annual event is an important indicator of the country’s economic health and a sign it has successfully battled the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
