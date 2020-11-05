Chancellor Rishi Sunak 'cautiously optimistic' about the UK

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said there are 'reasons to be cautiously optimistic' as he reacted to Thursday's GDP figures.

The UK economy grew by a record 15.5% in the third quarter but remains 8.2% smaller than before the pandemic.

The Chancellor maintained that the slowing of the economy was down to imposed Covid-19 restrictions, but said that mass testing and the hope of a vaccine, alongside protecting jobs, will turn things around.

Report by Thomasl.

