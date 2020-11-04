Ludo | Movie Review | Abhishek A Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi

Anurag Basu’s multi starrer Ludo is a an anthology starring Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf, Asha Negi in key roles.

The movie is about a series of misadventures that these characters run into and their lives take unpredictable turns just like a game of Ludo.

See our review to know more.