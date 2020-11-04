Global  
 

Ludo | Movie Review | Abhishek A Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi

Ludo | Movie Review | Abhishek A Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi

Anurag Basu’s multi starrer Ludo is a an anthology starring Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf, Asha Negi in key roles.

The movie is about a series of misadventures that these characters run into and their lives take unpredictable turns just like a game of Ludo.

'Ludo' Review: Anurag Basu rolls a hard eight in an absurd world

Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Fatima Sana...
DNA - Published

Anurag Basu: During Jagga Jasoos shoot, we'd play Ludo

Anurag Basu: During Jagga Jasoos shoot, we'd play Ludo When Anurag Basu began shooting for his then-untitled film in 2019, rumours were rife that the...
Mid-Day - Published

Ludo review: Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra impress in an engaging game of interconnecting tales

5 plot-lines, each involving 5 pairs notorious gangster Sattu (Pankaj Tripathi) and a benevolent head...
Bollywood Life - Published


Ludo | No Rating Movie Review | Abhishek Bachchan | Rajkummar Rao | Pankaj Tripathi | Sanya Malhotra [Video]

Ludo is a kind of a film where even the smallest of distraction can make you miss out on the whole turn of events that follow. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film features an ensemble cast including..

Ludo: Abhishek Bachchan on being replaced in films & coping with it | Aur Batao [Video]

Actor Abhishek Bachchan and film maker Anurag Basu get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this episode, Abhishek and Anurag talk about their upcoming release, Ludo. Abhishek..

‘I don't like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi [Video]

Pankaj Tripathi may play gangsters of all hues but the actor’s personal choice is the exact opposite. The actor, who will be seen playing a gangster in the upcoming Anurag Basu film Ludo, says he..

