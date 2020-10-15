|
|
|
Why Moldova’s Gagauzia matters to Russia and Turkey
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:58s - Published
Why Moldova’s Gagauzia matters to Russia and Turkey
Al Jazeera visit the remote region in Moldova of Gagauzia that is caught between Russia and Turkey.
|
|
