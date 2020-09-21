Kangana shares glimpses of brother's wedding, welcomes sis-in-law to the family

Huma Qureshi is soon going to play the lead role in Subhash Kapoor's political drama web-series Maharani. The show will revolve around her journey. Abhishek Bachchan has joined hands with Dinesh Vijan and will be seen in a corrupt politician's role. Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur would be seen alongside Abhishek. For more such interesting updates, Keep watching Daily Punch
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him “petty person”. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, attacked the CM over the latter’s recent “ganja” comment. "You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage, and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME," the actor tweeted. "You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh,"Kangana added. Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said. “
In wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in 11 districts. These 11 districts include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur. Section 144 was imposed to curtail the spread of the virus. Section 144 prohibits gathering of four or more people
Gurjar agitation called off on November 12 following a meeting between community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and CM last night. Agitators repaired fishplates that they'd damaged, on a railway track in Bharatpur where they were protesting with their demand for reservation. "We came to an agreement with govt last night, community agrees with the settlement. We're vacating tracks, reinstalled all clips (on railway track) that were taken out. Gangman is checking the line, train service will resume soon. Agitation called off," said Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla.
Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has apprehended absconding builder Brij Bhushan Gupta from Panchkula, Haryana who is accused of cheating flat buyers. The accused was absconding and deliberately evading his arrest. More than 20 people had filed complaints that they were allured to invest in the residential township project in Greater Noida by Primrose Infratech Pvt Ltd. without having the requisite approvals in place. The gullible victims were induced by making false promise of handing over the possession of developed flats, having world class amenities, within the period of 36 months. A total of Rs 103 crore were collected against the sale of 438 flats. After preliminary enquiry, a case was registered against the M/s Primrose InfratechPvt. Ltd and M/s Realcraft Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. and their directors. The accused directors diverted the money collected from the buyers, which was meant for construction of the project, for creating personal assets, living luxury life and extending benefits in the form of loans and advances to related entities. Accused Brij Bhushan Gupta was absconding and was frequently shifting hideouts. The police teams kept track over his movements and raids were conducted at several places in Rajasthan, Haryana and Chandigarh and finally the police team succeeded in apprehending him from Panchkula, Haryana.
At least eight people died and six others got injured after a wall collapsed at an under construction factory in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The incident took place in Basni Police Station area on November 10. Rescue operation is still underway. Rajasthan government has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the victims and Rs 40,000 for the seriously injured victims.