Chip's Good Word - Wreaths Across America Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago Chip's Good Word - Wreaths Across America On this Veteran's Day, Chip Chapman has the story behind the Wreaths Across America campaign coming up in December. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend We hope you took some time to honor a veteran in your life today if you still will do something for veterans let me remind you about the wreaths across america program december 19 regarding the 47 47,000 holiday reefs to place on every grade at the chattanooga national cemetery we never got enough yet but we do get closer every year our friend mickey michaelis has been leading the charge here in chattanooga we've been participating since the year 2006 the national movement on this began in the early 1990s for the balsam grower in may it up with five for the balsam grower in may it up with 5000 extra wreaths without any fanfare he donated and deliver them to the arlington national cemetery over the years the movement has gone viral without any official funding this year that will make over 1 million wreaths hundreds of trucking companies will deliver them for free and all 50 states in terms of thousands of volunteers will be needed to pick him up ... and to place them and then pick up my brother again in june to we do ask you either donate to the cause or to volunteer you can start tomorrow by visiting mission barbecue and purchasing a special wreaths across america top for





You Might Like

