Unemployment weekly claims
709,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.
These new numbers just announced by the Labor Department.
ANNOUNCED BY THE LABORDEPARTMENT.THAT'S 48-THOUSAND LESS THANTHE PREVIOUS WEEK.AND AS OF OCTOBER 31-ST --THERE ARE NEARLY 7 MILLIONAMERICANS WITHOUT WORK RIGHTNOW.U-P-S IS ENDING ITS BAN ONBEARDS AND NATURAL HAIRSTYLES.
