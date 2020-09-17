Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail

Comedian Kunal Kamra faces contempt proceedings for tweets against the Supreme Court.

The Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday gave nod for criminal contempt proceedings against the comedian.

KK Venugopal said the tweets ‘crossed the line between humour and contempt of court’.

“I have gone through each one of the tweets which you have annexed for consent to proceed by way of criminal contempt against Kunal Kamra.

The tweets which I am extracting below are not only in bad taste but clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of the court”, Venugopal said in his letter.

“I therefore grant consent to proceed by way of initiating contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra”.

“The other tweets also are highly objectionable and it would perhaps be for the court to decide the question as to whether these tweets also would constitute criminal contempt of the Supreme Court of India,” Venugopal said.

