As COVID cases continue to rise across our area, new restrictions to slow the spread in New York state are set to take effect Friday; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.



Related videos from verified sources Century-Old Movie Theater On Long Island Excited For Grand Reopening After Pandemic Shutdown



Movie theaters in most of New York State can finally reopen Friday, with restrictions. For independent theaters, especially, this couldn’t come soon enough. CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:09 Published on October 22, 2020