Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus

Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus

Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus.

According to NBC News, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski ... .

... is the latest person in the president's circle to have contracted COVID-19 after attending a predominantly mask-less election party.

Lewandowski texted CNBC, saying, "I feel great.".

Reporters who attended the party said that out of nearly 150 people who were at the event during Trump's late-night remarks.

The only high-profile attendee wearing a mask was Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Other party attendees who have since tested positive for COVID-19 include White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing Secretary Ben Carson, .

David Bossie, former Trump campaign adviser Healy Baumgardner and White House political director Brian Jack


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Corey Lewandowski the latest Trump ally to test positive for coronavirus

Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, making him the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Business Insider



Related videos from verified sources

Corey Lewandowski Has COVID [Video]

Corey Lewandowski Has COVID

Senior Trump campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski told CNN on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Business Insider reports that Lewandowski has been part of Trump's inner circle for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status [Video]

Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway failed to get in front of her own story on Friday. That's because her own daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news on her TikTok account that her mother had..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published