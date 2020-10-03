Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus
According to NBC News, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski ... .
... is the latest person in the president's circle to have contracted COVID-19 after attending a predominantly mask-less election party.
Lewandowski texted CNBC, saying, "I feel great.".
Reporters who attended the party said that out of nearly 150 people who were at the event during Trump's late-night remarks.
The only high-profile attendee wearing a mask was Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
Other party attendees who have since tested positive for COVID-19 include White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing Secretary Ben Carson, .
David Bossie, former Trump campaign adviser Healy Baumgardner and White House political director Brian Jack