Grant Shapps 'not surprised' by Cummings' potential exit from No 10 PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published 42 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:32s - Published Grant Shapps 'not surprised' by Cummings' potential exit from No 10 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps reacts to the news that Boris Johnson’s mostsenior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set to leave his Downing Streetposition by the end of the year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like