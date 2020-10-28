Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies in hospital aged 74



The Yorkshire Ripper serial killer has died in hospital, the Prison Servicehas confirmed. Peter Sutcliffe had reportedly refused treatment at UniversityHospital of North Durham after being transferred there from maximum securityHMP Frankland, where he was an inmate. Sutcliffe, 74, had tested positive forCovid-19 and was suffering from underlying health conditions. He was serving awhole life term for murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and the North Westbetween 1975 and 1980.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published on January 1, 1970