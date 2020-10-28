Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son

Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son

Richard McCann, the son of Peter Sutcliffe's first victim, Wilma, talks to BBCBreakfast as it's announced the Yorkshire Ripper has died aged 74.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Richard McCann Richard McCann


Peter Sutcliffe 20th-century English serial killer

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies in hospital aged 74 [Video]

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies in hospital aged 74

The Yorkshire Ripper serial killer has died in hospital, the Prison Servicehas confirmed. Peter Sutcliffe had reportedly refused treatment at UniversityHospital of North Durham after being transferred there from maximum securityHMP Frankland, where he was an inmate. Sutcliffe, 74, had tested positive forCovid-19 and was suffering from underlying health conditions. He was serving awhole life term for murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and the North Westbetween 1975 and 1980.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

'Yorkshire Ripper' serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dead aged 74 after refusing coronavirus treatment

 Serial killer Peter Sutcliffe – better known as the Yorkshire Ripper – has died at the age of 74.Mr Sutcliffe, who was serving a life term for murdering 13..
New Zealand Herald

Notorious 'Yorkshire Ripper' killer dies in UK prison

 The serial killer, 74, was serving a whole life term for murdering 13 women between 1975 and 1980.
BBC News
Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74 [Video]

Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74

Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74. Sutcliffewas convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others in1981. His crimes terrified the north of England. He was an inmate at FranklandPrison, Durham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

BBC Breakfast BBC Breakfast Breakfast television programme on BBC One and BBC News channels in the United Kingdom

Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes first [Video]

Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes first

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast that a Covid-19 vaccine willbe given to staff and patients in care homes as a priority.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Charlie Sayt to Keir Starmer: Is Jeremy Corbyn anti-semitic? [Video]

Charlie Sayt to Keir Starmer: Is Jeremy Corbyn anti-semitic?

Sir Keir Starmer appears on BBC Breakfast and discusses whether he thinksJeremy Corbyn is anti-semitic following his suspension from the Labour Partyafter the EHRC's findings on anti-Semitism.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Robert Jenrick: Still no plan for national lockdown [Video]

Robert Jenrick: Still no plan for national lockdown

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick tells BBC Breakfast that the Governmenthas no plans for a full national lockdown and the three-tier Covid-19 strategyremains in place.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Danny Dyer: People who went to Eton can’t run this country [Video]

Danny Dyer: People who went to Eton can’t run this country

Danny Dyer has told BBC Breakfast the coronavirus pandemic has proved “peoplewho went to Eton” are unable to run the country. The Eastenders actor said hewanted "working class people" who have “lived a real life” to be givenresponsibility for how the UK is run.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Son of Scots Yorkshire ripper victim said killer's death has brought 'closure'

Son of Scots Yorkshire ripper victim said killer's death has brought 'closure' Scots mum Wilma McCann, 28, was murdered 45 years ago on playing fields just yards from her home in...
Daily Record - Published