Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:38s - Published 2 minutes ago

For this list, we’re looking at ill fated choices made by characters in the “Friday the 13th” movies.

Can we get a mulligan?

Top 10 Worst Decisions in The Friday the 13th Movies

Can we get a mulligan?

For this list, we’re looking at ill fated choices made by characters in the “Friday the 13th” movies.

Our countdown includes Charles Pushing His Niece into Crystal Lake, Tommy Jarvis Digging up Jason's Grave, The Camp Counselors Neglecting Jason, and more!