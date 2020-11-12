Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Worst Decisions in The Friday the 13th Movies

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:38s - Published
Top 10 Worst Decisions in The Friday the 13th Movies

Top 10 Worst Decisions in The Friday the 13th Movies

Can we get a mulligan?

For this list, we’re looking at ill fated choices made by characters in the “Friday the 13th” movies.

Can we get a mulligan?

For this list, we’re looking at ill fated choices made by characters in the “Friday the 13th” movies.

Our countdown includes Charles Pushing His Niece into Crystal Lake, Tommy Jarvis Digging up Jason's Grave, The Camp Counselors Neglecting Jason, and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Movies To Watch On Friday The 13th [Video]

Movies To Watch On Friday The 13th

Rusty Gatenby has the movies to watch this Friday the 13th. WCCO This Morning - Nov. 12, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:22Published
Top 10 Movie Franchises That Will Never End [Video]

Top 10 Movie Franchises That Will Never End

These are the energizer bunnies of the film world. For this list, we’ll be looking at movie franchises that will stand the test of time, due to their overwhelming popularity, evergreen concepts, or..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:19Published
Top 10 Movies to Watch If You Like Ip Man [Video]

Top 10 Movies to Watch If You Like Ip Man

For true martial arts fans, these are the movies to watch if you like "Ip Man."

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:29Published