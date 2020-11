Samantha Highfill Suggests Shows for ‘Supernatural’ Fans to Start After Its Finale Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 03:21s - Published 3 days ago Samantha Highfill Suggests Shows for ‘Supernatural’ Fans to Start After Its Finale EW Senior Writer, Samantha Highfill, discusses how 'Supernatural' kept it interesting for 15 seasons, what fans can expect from the highly anticipated series finale, what shows the 'Supernatural' family might enjoy next, and more! 0

