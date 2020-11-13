Disney Donates 1 Million Facemasks to Families in Need Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:41s - Published 5 minutes ago Disney Donates 1 Million Facemasks to Families in Need Several cars line up in front of St. Joseph’s in Gilroy, California waiting for a food distribution. Youth Alliance, an organization dedicated to strengthening and enriching youth, families and communities, is also on site handing out free Mickey and Minnie facemasks to those in need.“Not a lot of people have the chance to even own a mask”, mask recipient Betania reveals.“There’s a huge need and big disparity in access for just basic protective equipment like the masks”, Executive Director of Youth Alliance Diane Ortiz states, “we will be serving and providing masks to the farmworker population, immigrant community, Latin X community and children specifically”. Youth Alliance acquired the facemasks thro... 0

