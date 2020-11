Marcellus Wiley: Eagles are winning NFC East in spite of Carson Wentz, not because of him | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:42s - Published 2 days ago Marcellus Wiley: Eagles are winning NFC East in spite of Carson Wentz, not because of him | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wetnz, and whether he should get a pass for a less than spectacular performance this season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend