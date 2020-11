Gov. Whitmer taking action to shut down Line 5 dual pipelines in Straits of Mackinac Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:30s - Published 5 minutes ago Gov. Whitmer taking action to shut down Line 5 dual pipelines in Straits of Mackinac Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state is taking action to shut down the Line 5 dual pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like