Brooklyn students' poignant poem celebrating Kamala Harris goes viral
Kamala Harris is making history, changing the face of politics and empowering young girls everywhere, including a group of schoolgirls in Brooklyn, New York.Principal Lakeasha Williams shared a video of students at PS 399 Stanley Eugene Clark School reciting an empowering poem after Harris became vice president-elect of the United States."Brown girl, brown girl.
What do you see?
I see a vice president that looks like me," recited the girls along with their teacher.The verse is a take on the poem "Brown girl brown girl" by Lesle Honore.Principal Williams shared the video on November 9, the first school day following the projected Biden-Harris win.The video ends with the students lifting their hands in th...
