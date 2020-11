Due to the coronavirus pandemic, California has decided to close Disneyland and California Adventure closed.



Related videos from verified sources Disneyland To Remain Closed Until 2021



Disney's theme parks in Anaheim are expected to stay closed until well into the new year. DeMarco Morgan reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:29 Published 3 days ago California's Disneyland to Open More Shops and Dining Options As Park Remains Closed



Shoppers can head to Buena Vista Street in its California Adventure Park for some Mickey Mouse-themed accessories. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:53 Published 3 weeks ago DIsneyland closed for more weeks to come



Disneyland is likely to be closed for several more weeks after new guidelines were announced for theme parks in California. Theme Parks can reopen when the county where they are located in is outside.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30 Published on October 21, 2020