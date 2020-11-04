Rose-Hulman continues working to keep COVID-19 off its campus

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago

COVID-19 has been a challenge for many, especially when it comes to education.

To face local charges.

Covid-19 has been a challenge for many... especially when it comes to education.

The state of higher education met virtually today.

One of the topics they focused on was what they are doing... in terms of the pandemic.

Rose hulman institute of technology is taking extra precautions.

They have allegated quaratine and isolation spaces on campus.

As a way to protect the student population and staff.

Rose hulman says that they are taking covid-19 very seriously.

With the advice of 200 of my favorite engineering collegues on campus.

We made the advise tio test 100 percent of our population.

So we're testing 100 percent of our population weekly."

Rose hulman says this is very costly to do.

But... it's keeping positive rates at