Gulfport Cub Scout Pack 209 hosting 'Scouting for Food' Campaign

A local Cub Scout pack is rounding up items in their community for those in need.

Sunday.

- last saturday in the college- park neighborhood of gulfport,- the - cub scouts passed out 1,000 - empty bags for the community to- - - - fill with non-perishable items.- this saturday at 8 am they will- be collecting the filled bags o- food starting at annistion- avenue elementary school.

- den leader, will shurley says - this is a great way for the boy- to- learn how to serve their- community while filling the st.- vincent de paul food pantr y at- st.

James church.

They feed - anyone- who's hungry.

- - den leader, will shurley: - - - - "the primary purposes of having the program - is to teach our young men about- citizenship and to teach them - how to do a good turn - for their community.- the st.

Vincent de paul food- pantry over at st.

James church- a number of our pack- memeber are from the st.

James- school and of course the st.- vincent de paul is- also located right next to the- college park neighborhood, so w- see this as a way to- give back locally."

If you would like to donate non- perishable items to help pack - - - - 209, they will be at anniston - avenue elementary school- tomorrow